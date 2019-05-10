Neighborhood Impact on Second Year of Byron Nelson in Dallas

When the Byron Nelson golf tournament moved from Las Colinas to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, some predicted benefits for the area near the course, but is the score in the second year on par? (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas lured the Byron Nelson Golf Tournament to the new Trinity Forest Course last year with high expectations about benefits for Southern Dallas.

In the second year of the big tournament in their neighborhood near Great Trinity Forest Way and Pemberton Hill Road, the score from neighbors is mixed on the impact.

Homeowner Juan Chavez said he purchased a home a few blocks from the course four years ago.

"It was really a bad area. So seeing this come around and move here, it was kind of a ray of sunshine coming in."

Chavez said added police presence for the golf course has produced a lasting reduction in crime.

Neighbor Rashaud Hanson agreed.

"Since they put the golf course in it's been kind of chill. It's been OK. We don't have none of that violence, none of that," Hanson said.

Traffic from the tournament is not so pleasing for Lucky Banda who helps run Dallas Auto Market on Great Trinity Forest Way, right across from the course.

"Customers don't want to drive over here because there's traffic, you know. And on top of that, we tried to do parking like they're doing it. They shut us down. Can't even do that," Banda said.

To reduce congestion, buses ferry golf fans from free remote parking lots at Dallas Fair Park. Only limited parking and the shared ride drop off and pick up zone are at the course.

The closest lodging to the course is The Classic Inn on Great Trinity Forest Way. It's a small old motel that is not PGA quality.

Back in Irving where the Byron Nelson was staged for several decades, the Four Seasons Resort was a host for the event.

Dallas City Council Member Tennell Atkins' district includes the Trinity Forest course.

"Las Colinas when the Byron Nelson first got there was nothing but a tent. Look at Las Colinas now. It's grown," Atkins said.

In addition to golf, Atkins said the Trinity Forest area also now has the city's Texas Horse Park, Audubon Nature Center and Trinity River hike and bike trails. Atkins said he envisions the area becoming a 2 or 3 day vacation destination.

"We do need a hotel. We need a restaurant, but we need the community to be more engaged. And that's what I'm trying to do, make sure the community is more engaged," Atkins said.

Neighbor Juan Chavez said he has seen all the improvements and believes in the dream of a resort.

"And this is perfect area for it, too. I mean there's so much space that has not been developed. So, I see nothing but positive things coming from it," Chavez said.

Atkins served eight years on the Dallas City Council, left for two years and was re-elected two years ago. He has just been reelected for another two year term and he said progress around the Trinity Forest will be a priority.