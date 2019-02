A national record has been set for the men's 50K during this year’s Cowtown.

Jason Butler, from Oklahoma City, set the USA Track & Field American Masters Age Group record for the 45-49 age group.

The 46-year-old finished the 31.25 mile race with a time of 3:09:23. The previous record was 3:13:07.

Butler’s average mile pace was 6 minutes and 6 seconds.

He placed first out of 290 runners participating in the 50K.