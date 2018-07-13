Fort Worth Hosts National Fantasy Football Convention

What to Know Crowd of 8,000 to pack Will Rogers Memorial Center from July 13-15

Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Dez Bryant set to attend

Fantasy sports is a $7 billion industry with almost 60 million players in the U.S.

It’s already time to dust off your NFL gear as thousands from around the nation make their way to North Texas for the National Fantasy Football Convention (NFFC).

The Convention will be at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth from July 13-15.

In its second year, NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said the event has grown immensely.

“We really didn’t have any money [in the first year] and we winged it and for the fans and the players; it blew their mind,” Alberth said of the inaugural event. “I ended up going to Jerry Jones’ Hall of Fame party and the players couldn’t stop talking about it.”

The event is not just for fantasy football aficionados. It’s an immersive fan experience; described as a Super Bowl fan village meets Comic Con for football lovers.

Alberth touts the parts of the experience where attendees can meet their favorite players.

Scheduled players include Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Dez Bryant.

Alberth said the event has quadrupled the number of players and experts at the event this year. You can find a list of players here.



Analysts and experts include ESPN's Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell and Field Yates and the "Fantasy Footballers" Podcast team of Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright.

Fantasy sports is a $7 billion industry with almost 60 million players in the United States.

“Those of us who will never ever own an NFL team, it gives us the closest idea of what it is like owning a team,” Alberth said. “You are able to pick the players. You are able to pick a team name. You are able to trade players. You are able to cut players and add players.”

Even though the event has grown very quickly, organizers said they are dedicated to remaining in North Texas.

