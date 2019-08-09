Natasha Howard Leads Storm Past Wings - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Natasha Howard Leads Storm Past Wings

Published 13 minutes ago

    Natasha Howard had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, Jordin Canada added a career-high 18 points and six assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 69-57 on Thursday night.

    Howard scored 13 of Seattle opening 20 points, and finished the half with 15 as the Storm trailed 38-37. Seattle was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range before halftime and ended the game 3 for 19.

    Alysha Clark added 12 points and eight rebounds to help Seattle (13-11) snap a three-game skid.

    Kayla Thornton led Dallas (6-17) with 14 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 13, Isabelle Harrison 12 and Allisha Gray 11. Glory Johnson, the fifth starter, was just 1 of 10 from the field for three points.

    Dallas' 0-11 road record is the franchise's worst start since losing 13 straight in 2011, while based in Tulsa.

