Junior Ninja Warrior Training in North Texas

"American Ninja Warrior" season 10 debuted on NBC last night. While grown-ups all over the world have taken to the ultra-obstacle course competition, kids are also getting in on the action.

A few years ago there were only a handful of “Ninja-Gyms" in the entire country. Now there are almost 100 nationwide and six or seven right here in DFW.

We went to a gym here in North Texas to meet one young warrior who is taking the sport by storm.

Wren Henry is a 9-year-old third grader.

She's only been involved in warrior training for a little over a year. Still, she’s placed in all three competitions she's entered.

Wren also finished second in the latest national competition.

Right now Wren is waiting to hear from American Ninja Warrior Jr. That’s a show that will be premiering on “Universal Kids” in the fall and Wren already sent in her tape and application.