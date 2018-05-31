Junior Ninja Warrior Training in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Junior Ninja Warrior Training in North Texas

By Marc Fein

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    NTX Gym Trains Young American Ninja Warriors

    "American Ninja Warrior" season 10 debuted on NBC last night. While grown-ups all over the world have taken to the ultra-obstacle course competition, kids are also getting in on the action. (Published 2 hours ago)

    "American Ninja Warrior" season 10 debuted on NBC last night. While grown-ups all over the world have taken to the ultra-obstacle course competition, kids are also getting in on the action.

    A few years ago there were only a handful of “Ninja-Gyms" in the entire country. Now there are almost 100 nationwide and six or seven right here in DFW.

    We went to a gym here in North Texas to meet one young warrior who is taking the sport by storm.

    Wren Henry is a 9-year-old third grader.

    She's only been involved in warrior training for a little over a year. Still, she’s placed in all three competitions she's entered.

    Wren also finished second in the latest national competition.

    Right now Wren is waiting to hear from American Ninja Warrior Jr. That’s a show that will be premiering on “Universal Kids” in the fall and Wren already sent in her tape and application.

