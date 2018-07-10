NFLPA Files Grievance Over League's New Anthem Policy

This Nov. 29, 2015, file photo shows a game ball on a pylon prior to the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) filed a non-injury grievance against the NFL over the league's new anthem policy, the union said Tuesday.

The new policy, which was unanimously approved by team owners in May, requires players to stand if they are on the field when the anthem is performed but gives them the option to remain in the locker room if they prefer.

The new policy was enacted after several players, like then-San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid began kneeling to highlight police violence against minorities.

Kaepernick and Reid chose kneeling as their form of protest after meeting with Nate Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former N.F.L. player.

But some individuals, like President Donald Trump, criticized the gesture as anti-patriotic and disrespectful.

Under the new policy, teams whose players do not "stand and show respectfor the flag and the anthem" will be fined and the league commissioner will "impose appropriate discipline" on those who do not comply.

Video Swarm of Bees Delays Minor League Baseball Game

The players union claims the policy was created without their consultation and is inconsistent with the league's collective bargaining agreement and infringes on their rights.

The NFLPA said it proposed that the NFL begin confidential discussions with union leadership to find a solution and that the league has agreed to the discussions.

NBC is reaching out to the NFL for comment.

Memorable Protests by Athletes Through the Years