NFL Releases Dates for Cowboys' Voluntary Offseason Workouts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

NFL Releases Dates for Cowboys' Voluntary Offseason Workouts

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NFL Releases Dates for Cowboys' Voluntary Offseason Workouts
    Gerry McCarthy / Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer
    Michael Sam taking part in Dallas Cowboys practice Wednesday at Valley Ranch.

    On Monday the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams' voluntary offseason programs and OTAs leading up to training camp.

    The program for the Dallas Cowboys begins April 16 with the voluntary veteran minicamp.

    After that teams take a break to allow for the NFL Draft, April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

    The team can then begin OTA offseason workouts, which run in three phases May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-6.

    A mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 12-14.

    The team's official training camp can begin as early as 14 days before their first preseason game.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices