On Monday the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams' voluntary offseason programs and OTAs leading up to training camp.

The program for the Dallas Cowboys begins April 16 with the voluntary veteran minicamp.

After that teams take a break to allow for the NFL Draft, April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The team can then begin OTA offseason workouts, which run in three phases May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-6.

A mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 12-14.

The team's official training camp can begin as early as 14 days before their first preseason game.

