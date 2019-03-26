NFL Owners Approve New Rules, Table, Reject Others

The 2019 NFL Owners Annual League Meeting runs from March 24 to March 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

During their annual league meetings in Phoenix, NFL owners approved new playing rules for the 2019 season Tuesday.

In the morning session, the clubs approved the following:

1. By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the kickoff rule changes that were implemented during the 2018 season -- mainly that there are no running starts and addresses how players can setup and block during kickoffs.

2. By Competition Committee; Expands protection to a defenseless player -- no blindside blocking parallel to your endzone.

3. By Competition Committee; Changes the enforcement of double fouls when there is a change of possession -- if a double foul occurs on a change of possession, ball goes to the team who would have last gained possession.

4. By Competition Committee; Simplifies the application of scrimmage kick rules for missed field goals.

5. By Competition Committee; Allows teams to elect to enforce on the succeeding try or on the succeeding free kick an opponent’s personal or unsportsmanlike conduct foul committed during a touchdown -- that's pretty straightforward.

Still up for debate are possible rule changes to instant replay.

A proposal by the Chiefs to change the overtime rules to guarantee each team gets the ball at least once was tabled until the Spring League Meeting in May.

The owners rejected a proposal by the Broncos to provide an alternative to an onside kick that would allow a team trailing in the game to maintain possession of the ball, according to a report on NFL.com.