NFL Legends Encourage North Texas Youth to Live Healthy Lifestyles - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

NFL Legends Encourage North Texas Youth to Live Healthy Lifestyles

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NFL Legends Encourage North Texas Youth to Live Healthy Lifestyles
    NBC 5 News
    Nearly 500 elementary school students from around North Texas participated in the "Fuel Up to Play 60 Touchdown Celebration" on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

    Nearly 500 elementary school students from around North Texas participated in the "Fuel Up to Play 60 Touchdown Celebration" on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium.

    The program was launched by the NFL and National Dairy Council to help encourage young children to lead healthier lives.

    The students who participated in the program focused on fueling up with healthy foods to have the energy to exercise for 60 minutes.

    At the event, NFL legends Demarcus Ware, Bradie James, and JJ Moses were there to support the students.

    Van Strikes Toronto Pedestrians, Leaving 10 Dead

    [NATL] Van Strikes Toronto Pedestrians, Leaving 10 Dead

    A van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in Toronto Monday, leaving 10 people dead and 15 injured. The van fled the scene and the driver was taken into custody a short time later.

    (Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018)

    “We’re really trying to teach them to not play so many video games, and to get out an exercise,” said Ware.

    Ware did football drills with some of the students on the field.

    “Hopefully our players here… will keep them inspired to keep eating right and exercising,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson.

    At the end of the event, the schools who completed the Fuel Up to Play 60 program were awarded $50,000 dollars for their efforts.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices