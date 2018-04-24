Nearly 500 elementary school students from around North Texas participated in the "Fuel Up to Play 60 Touchdown Celebration" on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The program was launched by the NFL and National Dairy Council to help encourage young children to lead healthier lives.

The students who participated in the program focused on fueling up with healthy foods to have the energy to exercise for 60 minutes.

At the event, NFL legends Demarcus Ware, Bradie James, and JJ Moses were there to support the students.

“We’re really trying to teach them to not play so many video games, and to get out an exercise,” said Ware.

Ware did football drills with some of the students on the field.

“Hopefully our players here… will keep them inspired to keep eating right and exercising,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson.

At the end of the event, the schools who completed the Fuel Up to Play 60 program were awarded $50,000 dollars for their efforts.