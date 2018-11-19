NFL Forgives Awful Estadio Azteca Field Conditions, Agrees to 2019 International Game - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Forgives Awful Estadio Azteca Field Conditions, Agrees to 2019 International Game

Chiefs, Rams game scheduled for Nov. 19, 2018 canceled, moved back to U.S.

Published 2 hours ago

    The NFL says they are heading back to Mexico in 2019, even after a game scheduled for Monday was sent back to the U.S. over poor field conditions.

    The league has hosted international games outside of the United States every year since 2007. While most of those games have been played in London, two of them have been played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

    The third game at Estadio Azteca was scheduled to be played Nov. 19, but was canceled by the NFL due to the poor field conditions following a Shakira concert on Oct. 11.

    The NFL said Monday Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed with Mexico's President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the 2019 game would take place and would help focus attention on the importance of participation in youth sports.

    Exactly which teams will take part and when the game will be played will be announced along with the 2019 season schedule in the spring.

      

