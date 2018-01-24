NBC 5's Brian Curtis Shares Olympic Dream of His Own

Before he was a reporter headed to Pyeongchang to cover Team USA, NBC 5's Brian Curtis had an Olympic dream of his own. He spent time in the late 1980s involved in the U.S. luge program. Recently, Brian returned to Lake Placid, NY, and got back on a luge sled for the first time in 27 years. We're happy to report he returned in one piece! Brian never achieved Olympic glory as an athlete. But his dream came true as a journalist, who's now headed to Korea to cover his sixth Olympic Games. (Published Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018)

