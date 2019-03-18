NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS will air Eyes to the Future: NBC 5’s 2019 Texas Rangers Season Preview on Saturday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Sports anchor and reporter Pat Doney will host this special, offering baseball fans an inside look into the organization’s fresh approach as new players and a new manager try to lay the foundation for championship runs in the seasons ahead.

Join us for an in-depth and personal look at the team’s new manager, Chris Woodward. Find out how the Texas Rangers plan to rebuild in 2019 and catch up with former players raising a new generation of talent right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Eyes to the Future: NBC 5's 2019 Texas Rangers Season Preview

Saturday, March 23, 2019

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT