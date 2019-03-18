NBC 5 Sets Fans' Eyes to the Future of Texas Rangers Baseball in Season Preview Special - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Sets Fans' Eyes to the Future of Texas Rangers Baseball in Season Preview Special

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS will air Eyes to the Future: NBC 5’s 2019 Texas Rangers Season Preview on Saturday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

    Sports anchor and reporter Pat Doney will host this special, offering baseball fans an inside look into the organization’s fresh approach as new players and a new manager try to lay the foundation for championship runs in the seasons ahead.

    Join us for an in-depth and personal look at the team’s new manager, Chris Woodward. Find out how the Texas Rangers plan to rebuild in 2019 and catch up with former players raising a new generation of talent right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    Eyes to the Future: NBC 5's 2019 Texas Rangers Season Preview
    Saturday, March 23, 2019
    6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT

