NBC 5 Anchor Brian Curtis and Photojournalist Nefty Gonzalez have arrived in Pyeongchang South Korea for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and they are trying to adjust to the cold weather as best as they can. (Published Saturday, Feb 3, 2018)

NBC 5 Anchor Brian Curtis and Photojournalist Nefty Gonzalez have arrived in Pyeongchang South Korea for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and they are... See More