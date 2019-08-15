NASCAR Racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Family Survive Fiery Plane Crash in Tennessee - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NASCAR Racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Family Survive Fiery Plane Crash in Tennessee

The NASCAR legend, his wife and daughter were on board a plane that crashed in Tennessee. His sister says no one was seriously injured

Published 2 hours ago

    NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were transported to a hospital following a private plane crash at a Tennessee airport Thursday, NBC News reports

    The Carter County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC affiliate WCYB that the couple were on a plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at around 3:40 p.m. local time.

    Kelley Earnhardt confirmed on Twitter Thursday that her brother, his wife and their daughter were on board the crashed plane.

    "Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," Kelley Earnhardt said. "We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

    No injuries from the two pilots were reported to the FAA and Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told WCYB that everyone survived the accident.

