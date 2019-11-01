NASCAR Cup Racing returns to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

One driver is showing off a specially designed helmet to commemorate Dia de los Muertos or "Day of the Dead."

Sunday, Daniel Suarez will be wearing a sugar skull design helmet in front of 3,000 of his fans.

Agustin Chavez is the artist who designed Daniel's colorful helmet.

He says Daniel's team reached out on Instagram to see if he could make a design for Dia de los Muertos.

He sketched the idea, and Daniel liked it so much, he asked for it to be put on his helmet.

This weekend is extra special, because fans calling themselves "Daniel's Amigos," will be in the stands to watch the driver of number 41 and get a glimpse of his helmet.

''I feel like everything combined is what makes this weekend so special - having a lot of friends from Mexico, being in Texas, having Daniel's Amigos, having Agustin here, having the helmet. It's everything combined," says Daniel Suarez.

Chavez says it's a meaningful collaboration because their hometowns in Mexico are close by.

"They're basically, about 20, 30 minutes apart. We live in the same state, but different cities. Just to be in the United States and get together on something so big and special for him is out of this world,' says artist Agustin Chavez.

Daniel is racing Sunday.

Organizers say over 100,000 fans are expected this weekend.