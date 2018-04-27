Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten is getting interest from Network TV. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jacques Taylor discuss the possibility of Witten leaving the Cowboys for the broadcast booth. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

Multiple reports suggest stalwart Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten plans to retire before the upcoming season and will join ESPN as an analyst on Monday Night Football.

Rumors about Witten's departure have been swirling for months. NBC 5's Newy Scruggs and Jean-Jacques Taylor discussed the possibility of Witten leaving America's Team in March. See video of that discussion at the top of the screen.

Those reports gained steam Friday morning, though, when just after 9 a.m. ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted the longtime receiver was planning to retire to join the broadcast team as a lead analyst, but that he would meet with team owner Jerry Jones before making a final decision.







Mortensen's tweet was followed up by one from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport who said the report about the 15-year veteran was true.







Just last week, Witten seemingly laid the rumors about his retirement to rest when he said he planned to be with the Cowboys at the start of the season and hoped to play until he was 40.

Witten turns 36 on May 6 and, so far, has not commented on the latest round of speculation. Neither have the Cowboys.



NBC Sports' Mike Florio reports that ESPN may be putting together a three-person broadcast team with Witten, another analyst and play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore.

In 15 seasons with the Cowboys, Witten, a probable future Hall of Famer, has accumulated 1,152 receptions for 12,448 yards with 68 touchdowns. In those 15 years, Witten has only fumbled the ball eight times, two of which were recovered.