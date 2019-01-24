The 2019 Texas Rangers Fan Fest will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

This year's event will feature autograph sessions with dozens of current and former players including Hall of Famer Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez.



During the event, the team will also share a behind-the-scenes look at the team's new home, Globe Life Field.

"A Viewing Area will be set up on what will be the main left field concourse of the new park, providing a great sightline to see the construction progress, especially on the seating bowl and roof areas. The Viewing Area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza adjacent to Texas Live! and will require a Fan Fest ticket for admittance. The Viewing Area will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the same hours as Fan Fest," the team said.

Other highlights include a Q&A with team execs, players and announcers; whiffle ball and inflatables on the concourse; dugout and clubhouse tours; free play in the Kids Zone; free access to batting cages and food and drinks for sale around the stadium.

For autographs, the team warns the guidelines have changed for 2019:

The first 6,000 fans in attendance are eligible to receive a winning autograph ticket for a specific autograph session.

All autograph sessions will require a winning autograph ticket, which can be located in the center of the event program.

Photos and personalized autographs are not permitted.

Players will sign 225 autographs per session. Players will not sign beyond their allotted time.

The main scoreboard and concourse televisions will post who is signing during each session 1 hour prior to the start of that session.

Prior to the 2019 Fan Fest, All Autograph Passes were sold online at texasrangers.com and guests who purchased the All Autograph Passes will have the opportunity to skip to the front of each autograph session.

A limited number of All Autograph Passes remain for sale.

The schedule of individuals appearing on Saturday is as follows. The schedule is subject to change and updates can be found here.



Rangers Players/Alumni/Announcers Signing Autographs: Steve Buechele, Matt Bush, Willie Calhoun, Zac Curtis, Delino DeShields, Ryan Dorow, Demarcus Evans, Joey Gallo, Nick Gardewine, Rusty Greer, Tom Grieve, Jose Guzman, Ronald Guzman, Toby Harrah, Taylor Hearn, Scott Heineman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Leclerc, Lance Lynn, Chris Martin, Nomar Mazara, Zach McAllister, Mark McLemore, C.J. Nitkowski, Rougned Odor, Darren Oliver, Tyler Phillips, Ivan Rodriguez, Jeff Russell, Connor Sadzeck, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Jeffrey Springs, Jose Trevino, Patrick Wisdom, Chris Woodward

Individuals Participating in Question and Answer Sessions: Jon Daniels, Joey Gallo/Nomar Mazara, Ivan Rodriguez, Chris Woodward, Rangers TV/Radio Announcers, Story Time with Emily Jones and Eric Nadel, Globe Life Field Updates with Jack Hill and Rob Matwick.

Admission to the 2019 Texas Rangers Fan Fest is $10 for adults, $8 for season ticket holders, and $5 for children 13 and under. Advance tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/fanfest or tickets can also be purchased at the Globe Life Park First Base Ticket Office beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday.