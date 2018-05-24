Arlington is preparing to start one of the most anticipated projects coming to North Texas.
In early June, the Arlington Convention Center will begin its transition into a new $10 million E-Sports Stadium. At 100,000-square-feet, it would be the largest such facility in the country.
Phase one of the project will see the old ballroom and lobby become the main stadium with a huge video board, camera platforms and a large competition stage.
The main lobby will have 30 gaming stations, enormous video screens and banners and life-sized avatars of characters.
The storage area will morph into a broadcast center with audio and visual control rooms for live broadcasts and online streaming of events.
In December, Phase 2 begins with the old meeting rooms becoming a training center with five training rooms and six locker rooms.
Revenue sources include ticket sales, parking, tournament fees and pay-per-view prices from online streaming and television broadcasts.
