I had three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl "Moose" Johnston on my NBC Sports Radio show and I wanted to talk about his former teammate, now head coach, Jason Garrett.

Garrett has missed the playoffs five of his seven seasons as head coach. I think he could be in trouble in 2018 if he doesn't produce better results, considering Doug Pederson has the Eagles in the Super Bowl in just his second year coaching in Philadelphia.

Johnston was candid, saying, "the thing that's troublesome, and Jason Garrett would be the first person to admit this, is the inconsistency from year to year...the ability to take off from a previous season and build on that or at least maintain that."

"The ups and down of a 4-12, 13-3 (season) that have been happening here. Back down to the bottom after 13-3, now 9-7. You're trying to establish some consistency," he added.



"You want it to be a steady climb like we had in the 90s. I don't know if that's possible in today in the era of free agency," Johnston said.



