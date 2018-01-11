Miles Austin Interviews for Cowboys Wide Receivers Coach

Former Dallas Cowboys players Miles Austin and Tony Romo laughing during the second half of play at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 110-93.

DallasCowboys.com is reporting former Cowboys wide receiver and current personnel assistant Miles Austin has interviewed for the team's open wide receivers coaching slot.

The position was vacated by Derek Dooley, who is headed to Missouri where he'll be the offensive coordinator.

While with the Cowboys, Austin was a fan favorite for a number of years where he was one of the most reliable receivers available to then quarterback Tony Romo.

Austin was drafted by the Cowboys in 2006, though he didn't start to make waves until the 2009 season. That season was arguably his best, where he had 81 receptions for 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Austin was released following the 2013 season. He found a home in Cleveland for one year and spent the next season, his last, with the Eagles.

DallasCowboys.com said it's uncertain when the team will make a decision on the position.