Tuesday night's soccer match at 8:30 p.m. between Mexico and Croatia has sold out at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

A limited number of standing room only tickets for party decks are still available only at the stadium ticket office.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. and stadium doors open at 7 p.m.

Organizers want fans to remember that umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

The sold out match could be good news for North Texas.

City officials are trying to score another World Cup for Dallas in 2026.



FIFA will not announce who's getting the 2026 games until June — Morocco or the United Bid Committee consisting of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

If the World Cup comes to North America, it will be another few years before FIFA whittles down its list of host cities, which includes Dallas among 25 finalists.

