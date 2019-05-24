Luis Coronel will appear in Dallas June 7 for the MexTour fan festival at Dallas City Hall.

Members of the Mexican National Team and award-winning Latin singer Luis Coronel will headline a fan festival in Dallas next month.

The event, the inaugural MexTour Live, is a celebration of the Mexican National Team and its fans at Dallas City Hall plaza.

Coronel will headline the event on Friday, June 7. He'll take the stage at 8 p.m., following a special appearance by the Mexican National Team at 7:30 p.m.

The event precedes the team's game against Ecuador on Sunday, June 9, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (tickets here), just days before kicking off the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The free, family-friendly, MexTour Live Dallas fan fest will take place at Dallas City Hall Plaza from 3-10 p.m. and and will include autograph sessions with Dallas Cowboys alumni, FC Dallas players and legends, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mexican National Team legends, local musicans and radio personalities, team mascots, food trucks, a beer garden and interactive games for the entire family.

Coronel was the 2014 Latin Billboard Awards winner for "Best New Artist." He also won the 2015 Premio Lo Nuestro "Male Artist of the Year." His hit album "Quiero Ser Tu Dueno" made it to No. 1 on the U.S. Latin Billboard chart.

The event is being organized as part of a landmark sports partnership between the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), NFL's Dallas Cowboys, MLS' FC Dallas, the Dallas Sports Commission and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).