 Meghan Trainor Shines During Dallas Cowboys Halftime Performance - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Meghan Trainor Shines During Dallas Cowboys Halftime Performance

By Matt Jackson

6 PHOTOS

19 minutes ago

Published 18 minutes ago
Grammy-award willing singer Meghan Trainor performed at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day, which is the official kick-off of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
More Photo Galleries
ICE! 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices