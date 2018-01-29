Meet the Texans Representing the Lone Star State for Team USA

Four Texans will join the Team USA at the Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Jonathan Garcia, who grew up in Katy, will compete in speed skating. Garcia will take the ice in the 500 meter and team pursuit. Garcia started his skating career as an inline skater.

Sam McGuffie, of Houston is a push athlete, tasked with rocketing the heavy sled off the starting line. McGuffie joins Evan Weinstock and Steve Langton on the push crew. McGuffie was also selected to be Codie Bascue's brakeman in two-man.

28-year-old McGuffie started his athletic career as a football and track and field star at Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas. He also played football in college before spending time in both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Justin Olsen, of San Antonio, was selected alongside Codie Bascue and Nick Cunningham to pilot the three Team USA sleds.

At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Olsen, 30, was a push athlete for Steven Holcomb’s Night Train four-man crew that won gold, the first for a U.S. men’s sled since 1948. He later lost 35 pounds after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, to be come a bobsled driver. Olsen was born in Lubbock and raised in San Antonio.

Katie Uhlaender, who hails from McGregor, will once again join Team USA in skeleton.

Uhlaender, a three-time Olympian, finished sixth at the 2006 Torino Games, 11th at the 2010 Vancouver Games and fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games - behind a since-banned Russian athlete. She was since been awarded the bronze. 2018 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 and run through Feb. 25.