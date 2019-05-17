Meet Wingstop Scholar Athlete Jaeden Rodriguz

Woodrow Wilson senior baseball player Jaeden Rodriguez is an elite athlete who has overcome challenges, which is why he has been named NBC 5’s Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.

Woodrow Wilson senior baseball player Jaeden Rodriguez prides himself in overcoming challenges.

"It's like when you're up at the plate," said Rodriguez. "My approach is whenever I fall down, I always get back up."

And Rodriguez has gotten up from a number of challenges in his time at Wilson.

"I've been diagnosed with depression, ADHD and Asperger's," said Rodriguez. "It's been rough, but I've managed to come out and graduate."

"Very polite and respectable young man," said Woodrow Wilson baseball coach Erik Peterman. "What he's been able to adapt and how he's able to cope with things, it's truly amazing he's come as far as he has."

He's come a long way, and now, is going places in his future, planning to play baseball at Highland College in Kansas before joining the United States Air Force.

"Wingstop is always happy to acknowledge kids who do great things in the classroom, on the field and in their personal lives," said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah.

Something Jaeden Rodriguez has absolutely done in his time at Woodrow Wilson, and why he has been selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship as the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.