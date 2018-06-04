The first of three reports on excessive cracking in McKinney ISD's yet-to-be-opened $69.9 million football stadium indicates the district is dealing with far less of a nightmare than did its neighbor, Allen ISD.

"The cracking at the home side concourse slab-on-grade is excessive and unsightly; however, does not presently compromise the strength to the slabs or otherwise pose a life safety concern," says the report, described as preliminary in nature and sent to Rob Daake, an attorney representing McKinney ISD, on May 15 by Nelson Forensics.

District officials retain hope that McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center will be ready for high school football's Aug. 30 regular season kickoff.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Concrete Cracks Delay Opening of $70M McKinney Stadium