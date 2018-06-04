McKinney Stadium Issues Not a 'Life Safety Concern,' According to First of Investigator's Three Reports - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Stadium Issues Not a 'Life Safety Concern,' According to First of Investigator's Three Reports

The problems are thought to be different than those that plagued Allen ISD in 2014

By Ray Leszcynski - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    McKinney Stadium Issues Not a 'Life Safety Concern,' According to First of Investigator's Three Reports
    The first of three reports on excessive cracking in McKinney ISD's yet-to-be-opened $69.9 million football stadium indicates the district is dealing with far less of a nightmare than did its neighbor, Allen ISD.

    "The cracking at the home side concourse slab-on-grade is excessive and unsightly; however, does not presently compromise the strength to the slabs or otherwise pose a life safety concern," says the report, described as preliminary in nature and sent to Rob Daake, an attorney representing McKinney ISD, on May 15 by Nelson Forensics.

    District officials retain hope that McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center will be ready for high school football's Aug. 30 regular season kickoff.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Concrete Cracks Delay Opening of $70M McKinney StadiumConcrete Cracks Delay Opening of &#36;70M McKinney Stadium

    Officials with the McKinney Independent School District say they don't know when their new $70 million stadium and event center will open after several cracks have been found in the concrete.

    (Published Thursday, May 31, 2018)

