McKinney Football, Soccer Seasons Could Be Canceled: Cracks

McKinney ISD received an update Tuesday on cracking in the concrete of its new stadium. No decision on repairs is expected for at least six weeks. (Published 3 hours ago)

McKinney ISD received an update Tuesday on cracking in the concrete of its new $70 million stadium.

McKinney ISD Chief Financial Officer Jason Bird told the school board it will be about six weeks until all investigative reports are completed. Any action on repairs will not happen until then.

But, the board looked at seven different timelines for repairs Tuesday.

All but one cancels or shortens the football or soccer seasons for the 2018-2019 season.

The option that doesn't impact either would delay repairs until after the soccer season ends in 2019, which could impact the 2019 football season.

"We need to find a way to play soccer & football this year. I think the rest of the board would agree that our community has invested heavily in this stadium. We've got seniors in high school that we’d love to have use this facility," said Curtis Rippee, McKinney ISD School Board President.

There will not be a board meeting in July so we do not expect any update until August.

We will continue to follow any new developments.