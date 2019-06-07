McKinney Boyd Off to First-Ever State Tournament

The McKinney Boyd Broncos baseball team is headed to its first-ever state tournament this weekend, with a Class 6A semifinal game set for 4 p.m. Friday against Fort Bend Ridge Point.

"I would like to be raising a trophy with them," said Head Coach Brooke Court about his hopes for his team. "They have done their work, so I think they deserve it."

Court spoke over the sound of the high school pep band, on hand Thursday morning during a sendoff ceremony featuring dozens of cheering friends, classmates, fans and family members.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, man. Having everyone here from our school and supporting us is just amazing," said junior pitcher Jack Hagan.

D-Day Veterans Recreate Parachute Jumps Over Normandy

Two British D-Day veterans completed tandem parachute jumps in northern France on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Normandy landings during World War II. Harry Read, 95, and John Hutton, 94, both recreated their daring exploits as part of the Allied operation on June 6, 1944. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

The Broncos are in this position after toppling some of the best competition in the state, which includes staving off elimination in four straight series; a feat that some of the team’s top players are quick to point out.

"We’ve just battled. All heart," said sophomore centerfielder Tyler Collins. "We were predicted not to make the playoffs this year, and we are in 'State' now."

On the other side of the 6A bracket sits another North Texas team – the Southlake Carroll Dragons will take on Austin Lake Travis at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond Field in Round Rock.