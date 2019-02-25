Mavs Unveil 'Luka Magic' AR Experience in Downtown Dallas

Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks launched a pretty cool billboard on the YMCA building in downtown Dallas Friday featuring rookie sensation Luka Dončić. (Published 2 hours ago)

The building hosts a massive billboard that, when you hold your phone up to it, plays a video of the newest NBA superstar and his "step back jumper."

What's more, after watching the video, fans are invited to submit their own video showing their own "step back jumper." The best video will win an autographed Doncic jersey.

The augmented reality experience uses Facebook to superimpose a video over the photo on the billboard, allowing fans to watch the video on their phone, integrated with real space.

The feature will be active until March 15, but videos must be submitted by March 6.

For more, visit https://www.dallasmavs.com/ar.