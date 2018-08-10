The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Jalen Jones, who attended Dallas Kimball High School - terms of the deal were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.

Jones most recently appeared on the Mavericks summer league team, where he averaged 13 points and nearly 7 rebounds, playing 20 minutes per game.

He also played in 12 regular season games for the Mavs last season, averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.

Jones went undrafted in 2016. He played at Texas A&M University, earning All-SEC second team honors as a junior and All-SEC first team honors as a senior, when he averaged 15.3 points and 7.2 rbounds in 33 games.

He was named to the NBA G-League third team and was a G-League All-Star in 2017 for the Maine Red Claws, averaging 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal in 36 minutes per game.

Jones originally enrolled at SMU before transferring to Texas A&M.