Dallas Mavs Replacing Dance Squad With Entertainment Squad

By Bonnie Moon

Published 11 minutes ago

    Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News
    The Dallas Mavericks Dancers performed before a game against the Chicago Bulls last season at American Airlines Center.

    Dallas Mavericks fans will see fewer flashy moves at games.

    The dance squad will be replaced with a new entertainment squad.

    In a statement, Mavs owner Mark Cuban said instead of a formal dance squad, they want a wider variety of performers to entertain fans.

    Those types of acts include jugglers, illusionists, stunt performers, comedy acts, ventriloquists and dancing animals.

    The Mavs stressed that they're not getting rid of dancers entirely.

    The team says current Mavs dancers, the Mavs Maaniacs and drummers will be invited to try out.

    For years, the Mavs dancers and Maaniacs have entertained fans during breaks.

    But last year, new CEO Cynt Marshall announced the dancers would show less skin and tone down their routines.

    It came after a sexual harassment scandal shook up the Mavs front office.

    Marshall, who used to work at AT&T was brought in to clean up the culture.

    Tryouts for the entertainment squad will be held in July. They'll release more information in the next few weeks.

      

