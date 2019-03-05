Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Again Talks 2020 Presidential Bid: Report - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Again Talks 2020 Presidential Bid: Report

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Still Weighing Run for President

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he'll run for president in 2020 "if circumstances were right," according to a report. (Published 45 minutes ago)

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he'll run for president in 2020 "if circumstances were right," according to a report.

    The billionaire investor and entrepreneur on Monday told The New York Daily News he hasn't made a firm decision and will "see what happens."

    "It all comes down to how things play out," Cuban told the Daily News before the Mavericks' game with the Brooklyn Nets. "It's not something I feel like I have to do."

    Cuban said he would run as an independent.

    Cuban said in 2017 interviews that he was "actively considering" running for president, but made it clear he wasn't ready to commit to a campaign.

    Cuban had told NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs, on his NBC Sports Radio show, that he voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and that the Mavs wouldn't stay at Trump hotels while traveling.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices