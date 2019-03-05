Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Still Weighing Run for President

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he'll run for president in 2020 "if circumstances were right," according to a report. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The billionaire investor and entrepreneur on Monday told The New York Daily News he hasn't made a firm decision and will "see what happens."

"It all comes down to how things play out," Cuban told the Daily News before the Mavericks' game with the Brooklyn Nets. "It's not something I feel like I have to do."

Cuban said he would run as an independent.

Cuban said in 2017 interviews that he was "actively considering" running for president, but made it clear he wasn't ready to commit to a campaign.

Cuban had told NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs, on his NBC Sports Radio show, that he voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and that the Mavs wouldn't stay at Trump hotels while traveling.