Mavs eGaming Selects Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd as Draft Pick

With the first ever pick in the NBA 2K League Draft, Mavs gaming announces their selection of Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd.

Dimez, 23-years-old, grew up in Cleveland and has been playing NBA 2K since he was a young kid, using the competitive gaming as an outlet to stay away from negativity.

He is part of one of the most dominant Pro/Am teams since the release of the game and not only qualified, but won last’s NBA All-Star 2K Tournament winning the grand prize of $250,000.





After hearing that he was selected by Mavs Gaming, Dimez said, “Number 1 pick, baby! Can’t wait to get to Mavs Gaming, and start working, y’all! We know what time it is—we’re getting a championship, period. Nobody’s stopping us, let’s get ‘em!”

For more updates, check out Twitter https://twitter.com/nbc5stevewright. For official NBA 2K League Content, visit NBA Media Central https://mediacentral.nba.com/.