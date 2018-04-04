Mavs eGaming Selects Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd as Draft Pick - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 hours ago

    With the first ever pick in the NBA 2K League Draft, Mavs gaming announces their selection of Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd.

    Dimez, 23-years-old, grew up in Cleveland and has been playing NBA 2K since he was a young kid, using the competitive gaming as an outlet to stay away from negativity.

    He is part of one of the most dominant Pro/Am teams since the release of the game and not only qualified, but won last’s NBA All-Star 2K Tournament winning the grand prize of $250,000.


    After hearing that he was selected by Mavs Gaming, Dimez said, “Number 1 pick, baby! Can’t wait to get to Mavs Gaming, and start working, y’all! We know what time it is—we’re getting a championship, period. Nobody’s stopping us, let’s get ‘em!”

    For more updates, check out Twitter https://twitter.com/nbc5stevewright. For official NBA 2K League Content, visit NBA Media Central https://mediacentral.nba.com/.

