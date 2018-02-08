Mavericks Send Devin Harris to Denver in 3-Team Trade

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson talks about the three-team trade that sent Devin Harris to Denver and brought Doug McDermott to the Mavs. (Published 5 hours ago)

The Dallas Mavericks were part of a three-way trade that sent guard Devin Harris to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

As part of the deal, the Mavericks acquired forward Doug McDermott from the New York Knicks, and Arlington native Emmanuel Mudiay was sent from the Nuggets to New York.

Harris has spent nine seasons with the Mavericks over two stints and is considered a favorite with the organization.

During an interview after the Mavericks' shoot-around Thursday morning, Harris said, "Sometimes you just got to see the writing on the wall. We are playing our young guys a little bit more trying to bring those guys along. I'm a wily veteran now and sometimes, you just crunch the numbers."

As for McDermott, he was the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and the Mavericks will be his fourth team.

The 26-year-old standout from Creighton is averaging 7.2 points a game and is hitting 38.7 percent of his three pointers.

McDermott will be reunited with forward Harrison Barnes, who was a high school teammate. The two led the Ames Little Cyclones to back-to-back Iowa Class 4A state titles in 2009 and 2010.