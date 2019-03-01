Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Dončić is once again the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

The guard/forward was given the honor for games played in February. He also won the award in November, December and January -- so in each of the first four months of the season.

Dončić is the first Dallas Mavericks player to receive the honor four or more times in a season. In 1981-82, Mavs rookie Jay Vincent won three awards.

As amazing an accomplishment as four straight is, Dončić isn't the first to reach this mark. In 2015-16, Karl-Anthony Towns won six straight Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards for the Minnesota Timberwolves; in 2013-2014, Damian Lillard won six straight for the Portland Trailblazers. Blake Griffin did the same for the Pistons in 2010-11.

Below is more on Dončić from the Mavericks.