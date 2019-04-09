Mavericks Fans Prepare to Say Goodbye to Dirk Nowitzki

North Texas is preparing to say goodbye to a true sports legend.

It appears to be the final days of Dirk Nowitzki’s run with the Dallas Mavericks. Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns will likely be Nowitzki’s final home game. He hasn't announced whether or not he will return for the 2019-2020 season.

"There’s going to be tears. We need to come up with an over-under on the standing ovation," 105.3 The Fan radio host Shan Shariff. "He’s probably going to want to try to end it. I hope they don’t let him sit down in the AAC. I hope the fans don’t sit down."

The hosts at 105.3 The Fan will spend much of Tuesday remembering what Nowitzki meant to North Texas.

"You can’t find any NBA star that has one bad thing to say about him," Shariff said. "You can argue that he is the best at his craft and what he does as anyone who’s played any sport in DFW."

Nowitzki is a 14-time All Star and takes the sixth spot for the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"[He was] the greatest athlete of a generation here in Dallas," host Roy White said. "For anybody born in the late 80’s or early 90’s here in Dallas, Dirk is the greatest athlete we have seen in person."

Fans are expected to pack the American Airlines Center for a grand sendoff.

The Mavericks have remained somewhat quiet about what is planned, but our partners at the Dallas Morning News report that there will be surprise video tributes throughout the game with possible speeches by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Nowitzki himself.