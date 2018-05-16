Mavericks, Bulls Win Tiebreakers for Draft Lottery Position - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavericks, Bulls Win Tiebreakers for Draft Lottery Position

Published at 10:16 PM CDT on Apr 14, 2018

    NBC 5 News

    The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls have won tiebreakers to put them in better position ahead of the NBA draft lottery.

    The Mavericks won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday after they shared the NBA's third-worst record at 24-58. Dallas gets a 13.8 percent chance to win the lottery and Atlanta at 13.7, and should neither team move up, the Mavericks would pick one spot higher in the draft.

    Chicago and Sacramento both finished 27-55. They will have the same odds in the lottery, but the Bulls will be sixth and the Kings seventh if nobody jumps ahead of them and neither moves up in the lottery.

