Breckyn Hager warms up before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

University of Texas linebacker Breckyn Hager had his distinctive locks cut by actor Matthew McConaughey as shown in pictures posted Monday.

His hair has been a popular topic after he vowed to not cut it until Texas won the Big 12 Championship. They lost to Oklahoma 39-27 but the Sugar Bowl Championship was a good enough reason to lose some inches.

Pictures posted to Instagram showed the two with all smiles as McConaughey held up the ponytail. "4 years of growth," one caption said.