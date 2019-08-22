Marshall Faulk: Dak Will Be One Of The 'Bum Quarterbacks' After Getting Paid - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Marshall Faulk: Dak Will Be One Of The 'Bum Quarterbacks' After Getting Paid

By Newy Scruggs

Published 35 minutes ago

    Victor Dominguez, NBC 5 Sports
    Cowboys coach Jason Garrett chats with Rams Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can't agree on a new contract. 

    NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk doesn't have high hopes for Dak once he gets paid. Many estimate Prescott will earn at least $30 million a year in his next deal with Dallas.

    In fact, Faulk told The Rich Eisen ShowPrescott will be a flop after he signs his mega-contract, "He will be," Faulk said. "Once they give him that kind of money. Based on his work. Yeah. He’ll be a bum."

    Both sides want to do a deal, the Cowboys said they made the fourth year quarterback an offer that would pay him among the top five at his position in the NFL.

      

