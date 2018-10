Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who knows what it's like to suddenly become incredibly wealthy, has some tips (some practical and some philosophical) for lottery jackpot winners.

Hire a tax attorney first.

Don't take the lump sum. You don't want to blow it all in one spot.

If you weren't happy yesterday you won't be happy tomorrow. It's money. It's not happiness.

