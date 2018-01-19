Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Monday Mavs fans will be able to buy tickets next season using cryptocurrency, according to a report by CNBC.



CNBC reports a Twitter user asked Cuban when they would be able to buy basketball tickets usign bitcoin and that he replied "next season."



The account for the user who asked the question, @13ac0n_, has apparently since been deleted.



According to CoinDesk, Cuban, who they reported has made investments in cryptocurrency, said they'd be adding the crypto payment ability to accept BTC and Eth and possibly some other crypto currencies.

