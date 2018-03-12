March Madness: Watch NCAA Teams Practice for Free Ahead of Thursay Games - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

March Madness: Watch NCAA Teams Practice for Free Ahead of Thursay Games

Games start Thursday at American Airlines Center

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Odds of Picking a Perfect NCAA Bracket

    Every March when the NCAA Basketball Tournament arrives, millions of people grab a bracket and try to correctly pick the winner of every game. Many have hopes of a perfect bracket. But is that a realistic thought? We reached out to Jeffrey Bergen, Professor of Mathematics at DePaul University to get the actual numbers.

    (Published Monday, March 13, 2017)

    On Wednesday the eight teams competing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball 1st/2nd Rounds in Dallas will each hold an open practice at the American Airlines Center.

    Admission and parking are free as practices are open to both fans and media.  

    The schedule is as follows:

    • 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. -- Wright State
    • 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. -- Loyola Chicago
    • 12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. -- Tennessee
    • 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. --  Miami
    • 3:25 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. --  Texas Tech
    • 4:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. -- Florida
    • 4:55 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. -- Stephen F. Austin
    • 5:40 p.m. to 6:20 p.m --  St. Bonaventure/UCLA

    The First Round games will take place at Dallas' American Airlines Center at the following times.

    • No. 14 Wright State (25-9) vs. No. 3 Tennessee (25-8)
      Thursday, March 15 - 11:40 a.m
    • No. 11 Loyola Chicago (28-5) vs. No. 6 Miami (22-9)
      Thursday, March 15 - 2:10 p.m.
    • No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (28-6) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (24-9)
      Thursday, March 15 - 6:27 p.m.
    • St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida
      Thursday, March 15 - 8:57 p.m.

    Online:See a bracket here.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices