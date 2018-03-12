Every March when the NCAA Basketball Tournament arrives, millions of people grab a bracket and try to correctly pick the winner of every game. Many have hopes of a perfect bracket. But is that a realistic thought? We reached out to Jeffrey Bergen, Professor of Mathematics at DePaul University to get the actual numbers.

On Wednesday the eight teams competing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball 1st/2nd Rounds in Dallas will each hold an open practice at the American Airlines Center.

Admission and parking are free as practices are open to both fans and media.

The schedule is as follows:



11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. -- Wright State

11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. -- Loyola Chicago

12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. -- Tennessee

1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. -- Miami

3:25 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. -- Texas Tech

4:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. -- Florida

4:55 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. -- Stephen F. Austin

5:40 p.m. to 6:20 p.m -- St. Bonaventure/UCLA

The First Round games will take place at Dallas' American Airlines Center at the following times.

No. 14 Wright State (25-9) vs. No. 3 Tennessee (25-8)

Thursday, March 15 - 11:40 a.m

No. 11 Loyola Chicago (28-5) vs. No. 6 Miami (22-9)

Thursday, March 15 - 2:10 p.m.

No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (28-6) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (24-9)

Thursday, March 15 - 6:27 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida

Thursday, March 15 - 8:57 p.m.



