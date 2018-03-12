On Wednesday the eight teams competing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball 1st/2nd Rounds in Dallas will each hold an open practice at the American Airlines Center.
Admission and parking are free as practices are open to both fans and media.
The schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. -- Wright State
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. -- Loyola Chicago
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. -- Tennessee
- 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. -- Miami
- 3:25 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. -- Texas Tech
- 4:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. -- Florida
- 4:55 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. -- Stephen F. Austin
- 5:40 p.m. to 6:20 p.m -- St. Bonaventure/UCLA
The First Round games will take place at Dallas' American Airlines Center at the following times.
- No. 14 Wright State (25-9) vs. No. 3 Tennessee (25-8)
Thursday, March 15 - 11:40 a.m
- No. 11 Loyola Chicago (28-5) vs. No. 6 Miami (22-9)
Thursday, March 15 - 2:10 p.m.
- No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (28-6) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (24-9)
Thursday, March 15 - 6:27 p.m.
- St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida
Thursday, March 15 - 8:57 p.m.
Online:See a bracket here.