Marc Colombo Tapped to Replace Outgoing OL Coach Paul Alexander

The Dallas Cowboys are making a coaching change -- but it may not be one you think.

The team announced Monday they were parting ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander and promoting the assistant line coach, former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo.

The Cowboys added that former offensive line coach Hudson Houck is being brought back to work with Colombo and the offensive staff.

“While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward," said head coach Jason Garrett. “We have great respect and admiration for Paul and what he has accomplished in a very successful career in the NFL. These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.”

The Cowboys (3-4) were idle last Sunday and will next host the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 5.