Four Texas Tech football players were arrested Sunday morning on various charges, according to KCBD-TV and Lubbock County jail records.

Quarterback Jett Duffey, a Tech sophomore from Mansfield, was arrested and accused of criminal mischief. Linebacker Christian Taylor, from Jersey Village, was also arrested on that same charge.

Wide Receiver Quan Shorts, of Humble and Desmon Smith, of Odessa, were also arrested on Sunday morning. Both men were charged with disorderly conduct.

Photo credit: KCBD/Lubbock County Jail

Details on what led to the arrest of the four players has not been released. Texas Tech has not commented publicly on the arrests.

The Texas Tech football team is in spring drills. Saturday the team played in a scrimmage in Midland. Duffey threw for 185 yards and a touchdown in the game.

The Red Raiders will have a scrimmage on April 7 at 3p.m. in Frisco.