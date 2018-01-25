Mansfield Coach Leans on Faith in Cancer Battle

Mansfield football coach Daniel Maberry recently learned he has cancer, but the coach makes it clear he is relying on faith and not giving up. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

Mansfield High School football coach Daniel Maberry received difficult news Friday: he has been diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma.

"It was a very hard day to say the least," Maberry said. "The first thing on my mind was my little girls. The fear of me not being there for them and not being there for my wife."

But in the middle of the toughest adversity in his life, Maberry is relying heavily on the Mansfield community that has meant so much to him, and the faith on which he says he needs now more than ever.

"I've gotten to see first-hand what I mean to other people," Maberry said. "God has allowed me to see how I've blessed people."

Maberry says he is "absolutely" going to fight his cancer with treatment, recalling that he often asks his football players, "What are you going to do when adversity hits you in the face? How are you going to respond to it? Well, adversity has hit me right in the face, and I know how I'm going to respond to it. I'm going to live my life for the Lord, and the Lord is going to give me strength."

His assistant football coaches have created a GoFundMe page that, as of Thursday evening, had already raised more than $40,000 for his family.

HOW TO HELP:If you'd like to donate, you can get more information at GoFundMe.com/WeAreMansfield.