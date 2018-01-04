Manchester United has accepted an invitation to compete in this spring's Dr Pepper Dallas Cup XXXIX.



The annual tournament showcases up-and-coming national and international soccer players under the age of 19.



According to organizers, Manchester United's youth team will compete in the tournament's under 19 Gordon Jago Super Group for the second consecutive year; the appearance marks the Red Devils' fifth Super Group appearance overall.

Last year, Manchester United was knocked out of the tournament following a 1-1-1 record in the group stage.

In 2012, Manchester United reached the championship match but lost to Brazil's Coritiba. Current Manchester first-team player Jesse Lingard was a key contributor on that squad.



To ensure the highest level of competition, the tournament is invitation only. Approximately 180 teams are accepted each year and are divided into eight age categories ranging from U-13 through U-19 and the prestigious U-19 Gordon Jago Super Group.



Manchester United joins a strong Gordon Jago Super Group which, so far, includes fellow Premier League side Arsenal FC, defending Super Group champion FC Dallas, Liga MX champion Tigres, MLS champion Toronto FC and Brazilian up-and-comer Red Bull Brasil.



Matches in the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, which runs from March 25 through April 1, are historically held at multiple sites in Frisco and Dallas.