Man Threatens Dallas Cowboys, SWAT Team Called

A Florida man called and threatened the offices of the Dallas Cowboys because he was upset the team did not sign him after the 2018 NFL draft, according to a police report.

Keyon Reed told police in Melbourne, Florida that he did not intend to harm anyone involved with the Cowboys, but he was frustrated that Dallas did not "show him the real money." Reed is a former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defensive end who last played college football in 2012.

Cowboys security reportedly called police in Melbourne and asked officers to conduct an emergency mental health evaluation on Reed - something police officers in Florida can do under the Baker Act, according to University of Florida Health.

The reporting officer wrote that upon arrival he smelled marijuana around the front of the house. A detective then wrote a search warrant for the residence and the SWAT team was called.

Reed, 26, played college football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 2010-12. He redshirted in 2010, played in eight games in 2011, earning Southern Conference All-Freshman team honors, and played in five games in 2012.

He was not listed on the team's 2013 roster.