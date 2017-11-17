Major League Lacrosse Coming To North Texas

Major League Lacrosse announced Thursday morning the Rochester Rattlers are relocating to Frisco for the 2018 season. (Published 4 hours ago)

Professional Lacrosse is coming to North Texas.

Major League Lacrosse announced Thursday morning the Rochester Rattlers are relocating to Frisco for the 2018 season.

The newly named Dallas Rattlers will play their home games at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

"We have been interested in the North Texas area for quite some time and we are thrilled that our dream of bringing an MLL team to Dallas has come to fruition," MLL Commissioner David Gross said.

The Rattlers were 8-6 last season and made their 8th postseason appearance.

Bill Warder will be the head coach of the Rattlers, he's replacing Tim Soudan, who stepped down when the team decided to move.

The Star in Frisco hosted the 2017 MLL Championship Game that saw the Ohio Machine win the first league title in franchise history.