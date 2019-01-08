Lucky Jerseys: How Cowboys Fans Are Preparing for Big Game

In just four days, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Rams in Los Angeles. As the team gets ready for the big game, fans right here in North Texas are preparing as well.

They're stocking up on gear before the big game, and some of them are going the extra mile just to see the Cowboys win when the game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Merchandise is gone as soon as we put it out,” said Heather Foreman, manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Arlington. “In the store we’re hearing more and more excitement from people. Now when they make a purchase they’re buying Cowboys gear for the entire family.”

“I dress head to toe in the star,” said Dedrick Frazier, a self-proclaimed Dallas die-hard fan. “I’ve been a fan for 25 years. There is silver and blue running through my veins.”

Cowboys Clicking at the Right Time

The Dallas Cowboys are feeling confident going into their playoff game against the Seahawks. NBC 5’s Pat Doney spoke with Cowboys players and has the story from the Star in Frisco. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

John Clark from Garland prefers to wear his “silver and blue.” Even though the lifetime fan has 12 different shirts and jerseys, he has worn the same combination for the past four weeks on game day.

“I have a long sleeve white shirt with blue stars up the sleeve, and then I wear my Zeke jersey on top. After the game, I take it off, and put it back in the closet. I haven’t washed it in four weeks,” Clark said.

For Clark, his unwashed jersey is good luck, but fan Ricky Smith does not believe the Cowboys will need luck to win.

“Don’t doubt the Cowboys!" Smith said. "They’re America’s team. We got this."