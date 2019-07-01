Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim leaves the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

The Texas Rangers game Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed after the death of one of the Angels' pitchers, according to the team.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead Monday afternoon in a hotel room at the Hilton hotel in Southlake, according to the Southlake Police Department.

Police said Skaggs was found unresponsive at 2:18 p.m. Foul play was not suspected.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the Rangers said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Skaggs pitched seven seasons in the big leagues -- the first two with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the last five with Los Angeles.

Police said the investigation into Skaggs' death is ongoing.

The Rangers and Angels were scheduled to play at 7:05 p.m. Monday. The game will not be made up during this homestand, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Skaggs' death comes just over 10 years after another Angels pitcher died while on the active roster. Twenty-two-year-old Nick Adenhart was killed in a crash with a drunk driver just hours after he made his first start of 2009.